Nicolas Cage Was Convinced He Was an 'Alien' as a Child

Nicolas Cage is known to be eccentric, and it turns out the actor was no different as a child.

Speaking with "Rampstyle" magazine, Cage admitted he was convinced that he was an alien as a kid and was "shocked" to discover that he had "normal organs and a normal skeleton" like everyone else. His comments came while discussing the trouble he had relating to people because he was socially awkward.

"My father told me he felt like he had to introduce himself to me because I was such an alien," he admitted, according to the New York Post.

"I was shocked the day I went to the doctor’s office as a child, and I found out that I had normal organs and a normal skeleton because I was certain I was from another planet," Cage recalled.

The actor added that, after seeing David Bowie in "The Man Who Fell to Earth," he realized he "needed to do something" about his difficulties connecting with people, so he became an actor.

Earlier this year, Cage made his first talk show appearance in 14 years when he visited "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on ABC. He admitted it was a "big night out for me" as he shared a series of outlandish anecdotes that included talks about spending around $80,000 on a two-headed snake and the time he donated $20,000 in gambling earnings to an orphanage.

During his appearance, talk turned to Cage's eclectic pet collection, at which point he shared how he came to own the two-headed snake, according to the Daily Mail.

"It's weird. What happened — and it's odd," he began, explaining that one night he dreamed about two-headed eagles, then the following day his manager at the time received a phone call from someone wanting to know whether Cage was interested in buying the snake.

When asked how much it cost, Cage was reluctant to say but after being pressed admitted it was "four times the amount" he had donated to the orphanage.

"They would fight," Cage said of the snake. "One head was more dominant than the other. Why? It was going to the same stomach. But I would have to put a spatula between the two heads to feed them and it just got a little too freaky for me. So I took it to the Audubon Zoo … it lived for 14 years and it died just recently."

Cage also revealed that he owned an African pied crow that had just recently expanded its vocabulary.

"He likes to say hi to me when I walk in the room," Cage said. "He's very smart, and when I leave he says bye. I didn't teach him the words. He just came with the vocabulary. And then one day he called me an a-hole, and I don't know why. It just came out."