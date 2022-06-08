Nick Cannon Confirms He Is Having More Babies This Year

Nick Cannon has confirmed he is going to be a father ... again.

The 41-year-old radio host, who welcomed three children in 2021, made the announcement while speaking about having more babies this year on Tuesday's episode of the "Lip Service" podcast.

Responding to speculation that he has "three babies on the way," Cannon said, "When you say 'on the way' ... "What count are you at? Let's just put it this way ... the stork is on the way."

When pressed on whether he is expecting three children, Cannon replied: "I don't know, it could be." He then added, "If you thought it was a lot of kids last year ..."

Last year Cannon welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa, according to People. In July he had son Zen with Alyssa Scott. Zen died on Dec. 5 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Cannon, who is also father to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey as well as 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, announced in January that he is expecting his eighth child later this year with model Bre Tiesi.

The announcement drew backlash, with fans saying it was insensitive toward Scott, who was still navigating her own grief following the loss of her son. Cannon offered an apology for causing "any extra pain or confusion" with his announcement during an episode of his eponymous talk show.

"This was always in the back of my mind, like, 'What is the right time? How do I share this?' " Cannon explained. "I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with [Alyssa], and Bre was respectful enough — she held off making our announcements and speaking on social media."

Cannon noted that the announcement of his eighth child and the loss of his son were separate moments of his life which he "misspoke" about when confirming the news.

"It felt like I was probably making some comparatives or probably discussing when talking about the passing of my son Zen, and then also talking about the new child that I'm expecting and I didn't have to do that," Cannon admitted.

"Grieving is a process and I'm still grieving each and every single day and myself and Alyssa, our family, we still deal with that. We lost a child and it was a sincere, and still is a sincere and real situation. And I love her. I love my son Zen and I always will. And I'm going to love my new child and I'm going to love every child."