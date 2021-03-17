Nick Cannon on Anti-Semitic Remarks: 'Apologies Are Empty'

Nick Cannon is addressing the anti-Semitic comments and conspiracy theories he spread in June on his YouTube vlog. The Emmy-nominated producer was temporarily fired from Viacom as a result. He issued an apology at the time but during an appearance on "Soul Nation," Cannon has now said he is not looking for forgiveness.

"I've always said that apologies are empty. Apologies are weightless," he said in a sneak peek of the interview made available by GMA. "In Hebrew they call it, you know, 'Teshuva,' the process of not only you know, repenting, but through that — if you're ever met with a similar situation that you make a different decision. That goes beyond apologizing. And I'm on this journey of atonement, not to get a job, not to gain any more money because that's not what's needed here. I'm doing this because it's the right thing to do."

During his controversial podcast last year, Cannon and Richard "Professor Griff" Griffith, the former Public Enemy member, discussed racial bias. At one point Cannon stated that Black people are the true Hebrews and that Jews have usurped their identity.

Speaking with "Soul Nation," Cannon said his remarks came from a place of ignorance, not hatred.

"My journey's not gonna stop, whether the person watching this forgives me or not," he added.

Cannon's comments come as he prepares to resume hosting VH1's "Wild 'N Out" following his temporary firing. MTV Entertainment Group said in a statement to USA Today that Cannon has "taken responsibility for his comments" and "worked to educate himself" through conversations with Jewish leaders.