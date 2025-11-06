DUI Charge Dropped for 'Succession' Actor Braun

"Succession" actor Nicholas Braun will not face charges in connection with his August arrest in New Hampshire, where he was accused of driving under the influence.

Court documents filed Tuesday and obtained by People show the 37-year-old actor's case was closed, with both "DUI — impairment" and "operating without lights" charges formally dismissed.

Records reviewed by the outlet confirm that toxicology results found Braun's blood alcohol concentration was below 0.08%, the legal limit for drivers over 21 in New Hampshire.

According to police, Braun was driving a Hyundai Tucson on Lee Road in Moultonborough when he was stopped just after 11 p.m. on Aug. 30.

Officers said he was pulled over for operating his vehicle without headlights "during the period from one-half hour after sunset to one-half hour before sunrise."

He was taken into custody on suspicion of impairment and booked at the Carroll County Jail. Braun was released later that night on his own recognizance and was not required to post bail, TMZ reported.

He entered a not guilty plea on Sept. 12, according to a case summary, and an arraignment scheduled for Sept. 16 was later canceled.

As a condition of his release, Braun was ordered to abstain from alcohol and any controlled substances while awaiting further proceedings.

The case remained open through the fall before being dismissed this week after toxicology findings confirmed Braun had been under the legal limit at the time of the stop.

Braun is best known for his role as Greg Hirsch — known to fans as "Cousin Greg" — on HBO's award-winning series "Succession." His performance earned three Primetime Emmy nominations, a Critics Choice nomination, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The series concluded in May 2023 after four seasons and won 19 Emmys during its run.

In addition to "Succession," Braun gained recognition for early roles in Disney Channel films such as "Sky High," "Minutemen," and "Princess Protection Program."

Recently, he portrayed Andy Kaufman and Jim Henson in the 2024 biopic "Saturday Night" and appeared as Matt the Mentalist in "Splitsville," which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival before its wider release earlier this year.

He has also been promoting his upcoming role alongside Kara Young in an off-Broadway adaptation of Rajiv Joseph's book "Gruesome Playground Injuries."

"This is the actual dream right here!!! First time on stage in NYC with an INCREDIBLE play plus KARA plus the LORTEL!!! So stoked. It's gonna be a fun fall. See you there 11/7 to 12/28," Braun wrote in the caption of an Instagram post on Sept. 25.

Court filings confirm no further legal action is pending against Braun in connection with the August incident.