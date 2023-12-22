John Stamos 'Drank a Bottle of Wine' After 2015 DUI

John Stamos laid out what it took to finally get sober after his 2015 DUI, in an interview with People.

The "Full House" star admitted that, after his arrest, he went home and drank a bottle of wine, which marked the beginning of his downward spiral.

"When I did get the DUI," Stamos said, "I came home from the hospital that night, I sat down, I drank a bottle of wine just to forget what just happened. And I never sobered up."

After the incident, the actor had to leave home to film "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2" almost immediately, and he didn't stop drinking once he was on set.

"When you sober up, you have to look at the ugly truth, so you keep drinking," he said. "So I was kind of just loosely buzzed through the shooting of that movie."

Stamos previously spoke about his road to recovery during an appearance on Mayim Bialik's "Bialik Breakdown" podcast.

"That was the bottom," he said of his experience. "But I didn't get it, and I just numbed myself for a few weeks after that. And when I came home, my sisters were like, 'Okay, it's time to go. We found this place.' And I'm like, 'Okay, I'm ready.'"

In July 2015, Stamos entered a 30-day substance abuse program. Speaking with People, he admitted it was self-loathing that drove him to seek help.

"I really hated the way I felt, hated disappointing people, hated myself, hated looking in the mirror going, 'This is not who my parents raised. What am I doing? Who is this idiot?' I would be so embarrassed," he said. "I had everything growing up. I had a beautiful childhood. I had no excuse to f*** my life up. And I did, and it made me sick."