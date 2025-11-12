WATCH TV LIVE

Neurologist Finds No Evidence of Dementia in Wendy Williams

Wednesday, 12 November 2025 11:59 AM EST

A neurologist concluded Wendy Williams might not have frontotemporal dementia, the condition cited in court documents that placed her under legal guardianship more than two years ago, according to a new report.

Sources told TMZ that Williams recently underwent new medical evaluations, and the results did not confirm the 2023 diagnosis that originally identified signs of the degenerative brain disease.

The updated findings were reportedly delivered to her legal team late last month.

Attorneys representing Williams are expected to file a petition within the next two weeks seeking a court hearing to terminate the guardianship, which has been in effect since 2022, the New York Daily News reported.

If the court declines to lift the order, attorney Joe Tacopina intends to request a jury trial, the outlet reported.

In previous filings, Williams' court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, described the former talk show host as "cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated." 

The guardianship has given Morrissey control over Williams' personal and financial affairs.

Williams has publicly criticized the arrangement, claiming it severely limits her and isolates her from family members.

"I'm in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s," Williams said in a January interview with "The Breakfast Club," referring to the care facility where she lives. "I have breakfast, lunch and dinner right here on the bed. I watch TV, I listen to radio, I look out the window, I talk on the phone."

She also described the guardianship system as "broken" and said it has prevented her from visiting her father.

"I don't know whether I'm allowed to fly to Miami to say happy birthday to my dad," Williams said. "I'm exhausted thinking about, 'What if I can't see my dad for his birthday?' You know, at 94, you know, the day after that is not promised."

In the February Tubi documentary "TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy Williams," she said she could not remember the last time she had been examined by a doctor following the 2023 diagnosis.

"I was in Connecticut for a year, and I didn't go see anybody. I've been in here for six or seven months and I haven't seen anybody," Williams said.

Days later, she discussed her living conditions in an interview with NewsNation's "Banfield." 

"I'm on the fifth floor, in what they call 'the memory unit,' for people who don't remember anything," she said, calling the setting "suffocating" and adding that she had been there for nearly a year.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

