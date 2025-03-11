Wendy Williams Hospitalized for 'Evaluation' After Welfare Check

Wendy Williams was transported to a hospital after authorities conducted a welfare check at her assisted living facility.

According to the New York Post, earlier Monday morning, the 60-year-old former talk show host dropped a note out of her window that read, "Help! Wendy!!" A spokesperson for the New York Police Department confirmed to People that officers responded to the residence and escorted Williams from the building, adding that emergency medical services transported her by ambulance to a local hospital for "evaluation."

Further details regarding her condition have not been disclosed.

Williams has been under legal guardianship since May 2022, and a court-appointed guardian manages her finances and healthcare decisions.

In recent months, she has been engaged in a legal dispute to terminate the arrangement. Her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has argued that Williams is "cognitively impaired, permanently disabled, and legally incapacitated."

"I am not cognitively impaired but I feel like I am in prison," Williams said on "The Breakfast Club" in January, according to People. "I'm in this place with people who are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. .... These people, there's something wrong with these people here on this floor. I am clearly not."

Williams claimed that the facility's elevators are locked, visitor access is restricted, and she is not free to leave at will, describing the residence as a "prison." Additionally, she alleged that she is not informed about the medications being administered to her.

Hours after her statements on the radio show, Morrissey filed a court request for a "new medical evaluation," according to documents obtained by People.

In the TubiTV documentary "TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy Williams," released in February, Williams said she could not recall the last time she had been seen by a medical professional following her 2023 dementia diagnosis.

"I was in Connecticut for a year and I didn't go see anybody. I've been in here for six or seven months and I haven't seen anybody," she said.

Days later, Williams provided an update on her situation during a segment on NewsNation's "Banfield." She said that she has little freedom, saying, "I'm on the fifth floor, in what they call 'the memory unit,' for people who don't remember anything." She described the environment as "suffocating," adding that she has been there for nearly a year and has met other residents.