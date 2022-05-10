×
Tags: chris rock | will smith | dave chappelle

Chris Rock Takes a Dig at Will Smith After Oscars Assault

Will Smith and Chris Rock
Will Smith, right, strikes Chris Rock at this year's Oscars. (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 10 May 2022 11:16 AM

Chris Rock took aim at Will Smith during a performance with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles.

Earlier this year Smith sparked controversy when he walked onto the stage at the Academy Awards ceremony and hit Rock across the face after he joked about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

Chappelle meanwhile was also attacked while performing on stage by 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, who tackled him last week during an appearance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Both comedians joked about their experiences.

"At least you got smacked by someone of repute! I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair," Chappelle told Rock, according to Atlanta Black Star

"I got smacked by the softest … that ever rapped," retorted Rock.

Rock also spoke out about the Smith ordeal during a recent appearance at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas.

"I am good. I got my hearing back. It wasn't as bad as it looked," he said of the incident, according to the Mirror. He later ended his show with another dig at Smith.

"People who say that words are hurtful have never been punched in the face," he told the crowd.

During a performance at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in California, Rock further made light of the situation.

"I'm OK, I have a whole show and I'm not talking about that until I get paid," he said, according to the Mirror.

Ticket sales for Rock's comedy tour have dramatically increased since the Oscars. In a tweet, Ticket marketplace TickPick revealed that it sold more tickets overnight than it did in the past month combined. Speaking with People, TickPick noted that more than 50% of its sales for the tour have been made since the Oscars altercation.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident at the Oscars continue to cause demand to surge for Chris Rock's tour," said Brett Goldberg, TickPick co-founder and co-CEO. "More than 50% of tour sales on our platform have come through since Sunday's Oscars, and we expect this trajectory to continue."

