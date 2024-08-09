Nelly Arrested After Casino Visit, Lawyer Claims Officer Targeted Him

Rapper Nelly was "targeted" by an "overzealous" officer when he was arrested Wednesday near St. Louis after a visit to Hollywood Casino, where authorities discovered an outstanding traffic warrant and allegedly found him in possession of ecstasy pills, according to his attorney.

In a statement to USA Today, Scott Rosenblum said that Nelly, real name Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., was treated unfairly at Hollywood Casino.

"Instead of just supervising the transfer of Mr. Haynes' winnings, this officer felt compelled to needlessly run a check for warrants," Rosenblum said. "The officer informed Mr. Haynes a background check was mandated when a player won over a certain amount. Mr. Haynes knew this to be untrue as he had won several jackpots for similar or greater amounts."

Nelly was leaving Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights, near St. Louis, around 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday, when the Missouri Gaming Commission stopped him for an ID check, Variety reported.

During the stop, authorities discovered an outstanding warrant related to his failure to secure car insurance, leading to his arrest. A subsequent search of Nelly's vehicle by Missouri State Highway officers uncovered ecstasy pills, resulting in an additional drug possession charge, the outlet noted. He was taken to the Maryland Heights Police Department and later released.

In his statement to USA Today, Rosenblum said the officer's search of Nelly following the discovery of his warrant was conducted "without probable cause," adding that the officer "handcuff[ed] Mr. Haynes behind his back and parade[d] him through the casino in front of other patrons."

"I am 100% confident this case will go nowhere. And we will be asking for an inquiry into this officer's conduct," he concluded.

Nelly recently finished touring the U.S. as a supporting act for Janet Jackson's record-breaking "Together Again" tour, with his final show on July 30 in Phoenix. He has taken a break from his solo music career, with his last album, "Heartland," released in 2021. Nelly recently signed with WME for global representation after touring with artists like T.I., Ja Rule, Ashanti, and Nashville singer Chase McDaniel.