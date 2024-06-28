Neil Young, Crazy Horse Cancel 'Love Earth' Tour Due to Illness

Neil Young and his band Crazy Horse have decided to suspend their first tour in more than a decade due to health issues.

The musicians announced the cancellation of their upcoming North American shows on Young's official website, saying they planned to reschedule the missed dates in the future.

"When a couple of us got sick after Detroit's Pine Knob, we had to stop. We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break," the statement read. "We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again! We know many of you made travel plans and we apologize for the inconvenience."

In the statement, Young and his band members went on to thank fans for their "understanding and patience."

"Health is # 1. We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you.... and for us. With love and thanks to all of you from Crazy Horse..... Neil, Micah, Ralph and Billy," the statement concluded.

Young, 78, and Crazy Horse launched the Love Earth Tour on April 24 in San Diego, California, as a 16-show jaunt, USA Today noted. Commenting on the tour, the band said it "has been a great experience for us so far. Great audience and music. We have had a blast!"

Leading up the tour, the band released a nine-track record in April before hitting the road, but were sidelined by illness and forced to postpone several shows in May.

Earlier this year, Young returned his music to Spotify after keeping it off the streaming platform for over two years.

In January 2022, Young withdrew his entire catalog from the world's largest streaming service. The move was a form of protest against Joe Rogan, whose popular podcast was exclusively hosted on Spotify at the time.

Rogan faced widespread criticism for comments on the COVID-19 vaccine. Among the critics was Young, who slammed Spotify as the "home of life-threatening COVID misinformation," which was responsible for "selling lies for money."

He has since announced that he cannot maintain his opposition across all streaming platforms and will, therefore, bring back his music to Spotify.

"My decision comes as music services Apple and Amazon have started serving the same disinformation podcast features I had opposed at Spotify," he wrote in a statement, according to The Guardian. "I cannot just leave Apple and Amazon, like I did Spotify, because my music would have very little streaming outlet to music lovers at all, so I have returned to Spotify."