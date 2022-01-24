Neil Young Issues Ultimatum to Spotify: Either His Music or Joe Rogan's Podcasts

Musician Neil Young demanded music and podcast streaming service Spotify choose between hosting his music or Joe Rogan's podcast.

Young issued an open letter to his management team and record label, which told the company to drop Rogan because of what he perceived as "misinformation" on COVID-19, The Blaze reported.

Young wrote he is doing this because "Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them. Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule."

"I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform. They can have Rogan or Young. Not both," the letter continued.

Rogan is currently in a $100M deal with Spotify to exclusively host his podcast. He has hosted prominent doctors and scientists on his show, such as Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Peter McCullough, to discuss COVID-19 vaccines and alternative treatments for the virus.

Rogan said on his podcast in April, "I am not a doctor. I am a f***ing moron. And I am a cage-fighting commentator who's a dirty stand-up comedian! I am not a respected source of information even for me. But I at least try to be honest about what I am saying."