Morgan Wallen Postpones Shows After 'Bad News' From Doctors

Morgan Wallen has been forced to postpone six weeks of his tour after being told by doctors that he needs to take an extended vocal rest.

The 29-year-old singer broke the bad news Tuesday in a video on social media, explaining that he initially took 10 days of vocal rest thinking it would rectify the issue, but after performing three shows last weekend in Florida, he "felt terrible."

"So I went in and got scoped yesterday, and they told me that I re-injured my vocal cords and that I have 'vocal fold trauma,'" Wallen said. "Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks, so that's what I'm going to do."

Wallen explained that medical professionals advised him that, if he did not stop singing, he could "permanently" damage his voice.

"So for the longevity of my career, this is just a choice I had to make," the country star said.

"I hate it, but I love you guys, and I appreciate all the support that you always give me," he added.

Wallen assured fans that his team was working on rescheduling tour dates.

The "Last Night" hitmaker has endured weeks of criticism after abruptly canceling a Mississippi show minutes before he was meant to take to the stage last month, according to the New York Post.

Concertgoers were promised refunds but one fan went viral after she demanded that the singer pay her nearly $4,000 in expenses she had racked up to get to the show. She later told the Post she had not received a refund for her ticket or had a response from Wallen's team.

"To everyone in Oxford, I just wanted to reiterate how sorry I am for the way that went down," Wallen later said on social media. "I thought I was going to be good to go, and I just wasn't. So, we are working on a reschedule date. We are close to having a reschedule date. We just don't have the exact one yet. As soon as I do, I will let you know."