Portland Chef Naomi Pomeroy Killed in River Tubing Accident

Celebrity chef Naomi Pomeroy, known from "Top Chef Masters," died Saturday in a tragic tubing accident, it has been confirmed.

The 49-year-old was on the Willamette River near Corvallis, Oregon, with her husband, Kyle Linden Webster, and a friend when they got caught on an "exposed snag in the water," the Benton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Officials say Pomeroy was dragged underwater and drowned when her paddleboard leash got caught.

The group had tied their inner tubes and paddle board together before the accident happened.

The Corvallis Fire Department is still searching for Pomeroy's body, while Webster and another person were rescued on the shore about 60 miles from Portland.

"I am dedicated to locating Naomi to bring her home to her family and loved ones," said Sheriff Van Arsdall. "I want to thank all involved in the search and recovery mission and support during this difficult time."

Officials said that, despite using sonar, underwater cameras, and drones, rescuers have faced challenges due to the heavy debris in their 187-mile river search.

Pomeroy rose to prominence in Portland's culinary world after opening the popular restaurant Beast in 2007, which led to her winning the James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Northwest in 2014, The Oregonian reported.

After closing Beast in May 2020, she reopened the restaurant as Ripe Cooperative but rising costs forced her to close it in October 2022.

Pomeroy also became known for her fourth-place finish on Bravo's "Top Chef Masters" in 2011, where she won $26,800, and she later appeared as a guest on "Top Chef."

Representative Earl Blumenauer of Oregon's 3rd Congressional District, who worked closely with Pomeroy throughout the pandemic, called the news of her death "tragic."

"Naomi was not just a fabulous chef and entrepreneur, but an amazing human being," Blumenauer said, according to the outlet.

"Her impact went far beyond Portland, helping establish our leadership and reputation for food excellence. She will be greatly missed."