WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: my chemical romance | bob bryar | obituary | drummer

My Chemical Romance Drummer Bob Bryar Dies at 44

By    |   Saturday, 30 November 2024 06:32 PM EST

Bob Bryar, the former drummer of the 2000s alternative rock band My Chemical Romance, died at the age of 44.

Bryar's body was found in his Tennessee home on Nov. 26 in a decomposed state. TMZ reported that there was no suspicion of foul play, but a cause of death is yet to be determined.

Bryar joined My Chemical Romance in 2004. There, he found a foothold, laying down beats on perhaps the band's most well-known album, "The Black Parade."

Recently, the band has announced a new 10-city tour that will begin on July 11, 2025, with the band's current drummer, Jarrod Alexander.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Bob Bryar, the former drummer of the 2000s alternative rock band My Chemical Romance, died at the age of 44.
my chemical romance, bob bryar, obituary, drummer
103
2024-32-30
Saturday, 30 November 2024 06:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved