My Chemical Romance Drummer Bob Bryar Dies at 44

Bob Bryar, the former drummer of the 2000s alternative rock band My Chemical Romance, died at the age of 44.

Bryar's body was found in his Tennessee home on Nov. 26 in a decomposed state. TMZ reported that there was no suspicion of foul play, but a cause of death is yet to be determined.

Bryar joined My Chemical Romance in 2004. There, he found a foothold, laying down beats on perhaps the band's most well-known album, "The Black Parade."

Recently, the band has announced a new 10-city tour that will begin on July 11, 2025, with the band's current drummer, Jarrod Alexander.