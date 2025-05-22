Police Let All-American Rejects Play 1 Last Song Before Shutting Down Show

Pop rock band All-American Rejects' backyard show in a Missouri college town was shut down by police, though not before officers, familiar with the band's hits, let them play one last song.

The show took place on Sunday at a house near the University of Missouri in Columbia. Video from the event posted to the band's official TikTok account shows the police ultimately forcing the band to close the show.

"I guess we're getting kicked off campus," the band's lead singer, Tyson Ritter, said to the crowd in the clip before launching into the band's popular 2008 hit "Give You Hell" to cheers.

Mark Fitzgerald, assistant chief of police for the Columbia Police Department, told CNN on Wednesday that despite the concert breaking several local rules, the band, their security team and the audience were all "very cooperative" with authorities.

According to Fitzgerald, the responding officers "listened to a couple of songs" before informing the band and their security staff of the rules.

The patrol sergeant "allowed the band to play a final song before they ended the concert," according to Fitzgerald.

"The sergeant told me that he knew exactly who the band was and listened to them a lot while he was in college," he said. "The police department would be happy to have The All-American Rejects return and play in Columbia, hopefully with the proper permits and approval."

The Missouri concert was the fifth stop on The All-American Rejects' house party tour, following shows in Green Bay, Chicago, Ames, and Minneapolis, where the band added an extra performance due to high demand, Ritter shared in a TikTok video. That show was held at a neighborhood bowling alley called Memory Lanes.

The idea for the pop-up shows began last month with a spontaneous concert at a house on the USC campus in Los Angeles.

"We've been overwhelmed with the reaction to our LA house party pop-up," Ritter said in a video posted to the band's TikTok page earlier this month. "We see all your comments and DMs requesting these house parties in your city, and we're going to make it [expletive] happen."