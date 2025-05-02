WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: music | concert | villa park | ozzy osbourne | black sabbath

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Health Update Ahead of Final Concert: 'I'll Do the Best I Can'

By    |   Friday, 02 May 2025 11:53 AM EDT

Ozzy Osbourne shared a health update as he prepares for his final concert later this year.

The rocker is set to reunite with his old band, Black Sabbath, for one last time when they take to the stage to perform at Villa Park in Birmingham on July 5 alongside other music greats, including Metallica, Slayer, The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, Gojira, KoRn, and Anthrax.

Osbourne has faced a series of serious health challenges over the past few years. A fall in 2019 worsened a previous spinal injury, leading to multiple surgeries. Alongside this, he has battled pneumonia, a persistent infection and has been diagnosed with a type of Parkinson's disease, NME reported.

This has not dampened his spirit, though. In an interview with The Guardian, Osbourne said he planned to give it his all.

"I'll be there, and I'll do the best I can. So all I can do is turn up," he said.

"I'm used to doing two hours on stage, jumping and running around. I don't think I'll be doing much jumping or running around this time. I may be sitting down," he said.

Osbourne noted that the bands at the event would only play "a couple of songs each," adding, "I don't want people thinking, 'We're getting ripped off' because it's just going to be … what's the word? … a sample, you're going to get a few songs each by Ozzy and Sabbath."

His enthusiasm has not stopped other band members from speculating about Osbourne's ability to perform.

Earlier this week, the front man of acclaimed rock band Tool, Maynard James Keenan, shared skepticism.

"I'm cautious about saying, 'Yeah! All in, he's gonna do it," he told "Loudwire Nights."

"I don't know what kind of modern miracles we'll come up with to get him on stage to do the songs, but this is gonna be a challenge for them. So I'm honored to be a part of it, but I'm kinda preparing for the worst but hoping for the best."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Ozzy Osbourne shared a health update as he prepares for his final concert later this year.
music, concert, villa park, ozzy osbourne, black sabbath
337
2025-53-02
Friday, 02 May 2025 11:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved