Ozzy Osbourne Shares Health Update Ahead of Final Concert: 'I'll Do the Best I Can'

Ozzy Osbourne shared a health update as he prepares for his final concert later this year.

The rocker is set to reunite with his old band, Black Sabbath, for one last time when they take to the stage to perform at Villa Park in Birmingham on July 5 alongside other music greats, including Metallica, Slayer, The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, Gojira, KoRn, and Anthrax.

Osbourne has faced a series of serious health challenges over the past few years. A fall in 2019 worsened a previous spinal injury, leading to multiple surgeries. Alongside this, he has battled pneumonia, a persistent infection and has been diagnosed with a type of Parkinson's disease, NME reported.

This has not dampened his spirit, though. In an interview with The Guardian, Osbourne said he planned to give it his all.

"I'll be there, and I'll do the best I can. So all I can do is turn up," he said.

"I'm used to doing two hours on stage, jumping and running around. I don't think I'll be doing much jumping or running around this time. I may be sitting down," he said.

Osbourne noted that the bands at the event would only play "a couple of songs each," adding, "I don't want people thinking, 'We're getting ripped off' because it's just going to be … what's the word? … a sample, you're going to get a few songs each by Ozzy and Sabbath."

His enthusiasm has not stopped other band members from speculating about Osbourne's ability to perform.

Earlier this week, the front man of acclaimed rock band Tool, Maynard James Keenan, shared skepticism.

"I'm cautious about saying, 'Yeah! All in, he's gonna do it," he told "Loudwire Nights."

"I don't know what kind of modern miracles we'll come up with to get him on stage to do the songs, but this is gonna be a challenge for them. So I'm honored to be a part of it, but I'm kinda preparing for the worst but hoping for the best."