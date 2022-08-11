×
Tags: mumford and sons | sexual abuse | song

Marcus Mumford: 'I Was Sexually Abused as a Child'

Marcus Mumford
Marcus Mumford attends Apple's "Ted Lasso" season two premiere at Pacific Design Center on July 15, 2021, in West Hollywood, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 11 August 2022 12:54 PM EDT

Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford has revealed that he was sexually abused as a child.

The singer opened up about his traumatic childhood during an interview with GQ while discussing "Cannibal," a single from his debut solo album which delves into the topic.

"Like lots of people — and I'm learning more and more about this as we go and as I play it to people — I was sexually abused as a child," Mumford said. "Not by family and not in the church, which might be some people's assumption. But I hadn't told anyone about it for 30 years."

Mumford, 35, said his mother only learned about the abuse after hearing "Cannibal" and asking what it was about.

"So once we get through the trauma of that moment for her, as a mother, hearing that and her wanting to protect and help and all that stuff," he continued, "it's objectively f---ing hilarious to tell your mom about your abuse in a f---ing song, of all things."

The conversation inspired the second single, "Grace," from his new album.

Writing was one way of processing his past, but Mumford eventually also chose to seek therapy as a way of dealing with his trauma.

"That thing that happened when I was six," he said, "that was the first of a string of really unusual, unhealthy sexual experiences at a really early age."

Mumford added that he had spent the last three years seeking balance while also trying to undo "learned behaviors and ways of interacting with the world that just, like, needed tuning up."

In July, Mumford revealed that the music video for "Cannibal" had been directed by Steven Spielberg, who used his cellphone to film it in one shot.

"On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone," Mumford wrote in a tweet that was accompanied by a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot. Mumford also saluted Spielberg's wife of 30 years, Kate Capshaw, who stepped in as producer, art director, and "the almighty dolly grip."

"I've been overwhelmed by the support of the people around me to bring this music to you, and I cannot hope to express all of my gratitude," Mumford continued. "When people get it, it blows my mind. Kate and Steven just got it, and I cannot thank them enough."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford has revealed that he was sexually abused as a child.
