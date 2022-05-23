'Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One' Trailer Delivers Thrilling Action, Breathtaking Stunts

The trailer for "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" has arrived and is bursting at the seams with explosive action and breathtaking stunts.

The first look at the highly anticipated installment in the billion-dollar action-spy franchise hints at another major force threatening the world. In true "Mission: Impossible" fashion, Ethan Hunt, played by Tom Cruise, is prepared to take any risks to save the day.

Plot details remain vague but it appears that there are connections in the film that may go back to the first "Mission: Impossible" movie.

Fans were offered a first glimpse into the latest film at CinemaCon last month. Introducing the trailer was Cruise, who appeared in a video message in which he revealed the film's official title. The star said he could not attend the film's presentation at the Las Vegas event because he was filming overseas.

"Wish I could be there with you," he said in the video while seated in an antique plane, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter. "I’m sorry for the extra noise. As you can see, we are filming the latest installment of Mission: Impossible."

Director Christopher McQuarrie’s latest film, which is set for theatrical release July 14, 2023, has been delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Production on the seventh installment of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise had to be stopped twice in 2020: once at the start of the pandemic and again in October after several crew members tested positive for COVID-19. This year, again filming was halted after positive COVID-19 tests among crew members.

Cruise has helped implement safety protocols to ensure the safety of his workers and reportedly paid "huge sums" of money for two robots to monitor the safety of cast and crew by ensuring they adhered to COVID-19 safety mandates, according to The Sun.

He also allegedly paid $700,000 for the film's cast and crew to live on cruise ships to maintain isolation.