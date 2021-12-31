Nicole Kidman Calls Out 'Sexist' Question About Ex-Husband Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman called out a journalist for asking a seemingly "sexist" question about her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

The topic came about while the actor spoke about taking on the role of Lucille Ball in "Being the Ricardos" and the real-life relationship between Ball and Desi Arnaz to The Guardian.

"It's about a creative and romantic relationship that doesn't work out. But from it come some extraordinary things. And I love that. I love that it's not a happy ending," Kidman said about the pair.

"Being the Ricardos" follows Ball and Arnaz as they navigate fame and other pressures of life while filming one week of "I Love Lucy." They divorced after 20 years in real life in 1960.

"This film says you can make an extraordinary relationship thrive and leave remnants of it that exist forever," Kidman continued. "Yeah, that's really gorgeous. You can't make people behave how you want them to, and sometimes you're going to fall in love with someone who isn't going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with."

That, Kidman said, was very relatable.

"You may have kids with them. You may not, but they were very much in love," she said.

It was at that point that the interviewer asked if Kidman was referring to her marriage with Cruise.

"Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not. No. I mean, that's, honestly, so long ago that that isn't in this equation. So, no," she said. "And I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either," Kidman continued. "It feels to me almost sexist, because I'm not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point, you go, Give me my life. In its own right."

Kidman and Cruise were married from 1990 to 2001 and share son Connor, 26, and daughter Isabella, 28. Kidman has refrained from talking about her former marriage to Cruise but earlier this year touched upon the subject while reflecting on the media's interest during an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

"Maybe I’ve gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I’m always trying to be as open as possible," she said. "I just prefer to live in the world that way. I’m wary at times, and I’ve been hurt, but at the same time I much prefer a warm approach rather than a prickly shutdown approach. My husband, Keith [Urban], says that when he met me, he said, ‘How’s your heart?’ And I apparently responded, ‘Open.’"