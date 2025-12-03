Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando Engaged After 4 Years of Dating

Miley Cyrus is engaged to musician Maxx Morando, according to multiple reports that emerged after the singer appeared at a film premiere wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.

Cyrus, 33, attended the "Avatar: Fire and Ash" world premiere Monday in Los Angeles, where she and Morando, 27, walked the red carpet together.

The ring drew immediate attention as photographers captured the pair posing side by side.

A source confirmed the engagement to People.

Jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche was later identified by her representative, Francesca Consulting, as the creator of the ring.

Cyrus and Morando were first linked in December 2021, when they were photographed together backstage at her NBC holiday special, "Miley's New Year's Eve Party," in Miami.

They appeared to confirm the relationship several months later after being seen kissing during an outing in West Hollywood in April 2022.

In a June 2023 cover interview with British Vogue, Cyrus described their introduction as unexpected.

"We got put on a blind date," she said. "Well, it was blind for me and not really for him."

"I thought, 'The worst that can happen is I leave,'" said Cyrus.

In a November 2024 conversation with Harper's Bazaar, Cyrus addressed their six-year age difference, saying it has not posed challenges.

She said they "just don't take life too seriously," adding that Morando approaches the world from a different perspective.

"He grew up with a laptop. I had a desktop computer that I shared with my brothers and sisters," she said.

She added that he often relies on online forums for practical advice about caring for their dog.

"Honestly, he's raised our dog off Reddit," Cyrus said.

"I'm like, 'Are you sure we're supposed to be doing this?' And he's like, 'On Reddit it says blah, blah, blah.'"

Cyrus also discussed how her own expectations in relationships have shifted.

In a September interview with The Cut, she reflected on her earlier dating and the influence of family views.

She said her mother "always wanted me to stay with the wrong guy 'cause they're hot."

In contrast, she said her relationship with Morando represents a change in what she prioritizes.

"I ended up with a person who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me. I had to learn that the hard way because my mommy taught me the wrong way, and then I had to learn the right way by myself," she said.

"I had to find someone who treats me with respect, and then Mom never really put that on the top three of her must-haves. Mom was like, 'They need to be tall.'"

Cyrus added, "My man's hot as hell … but my man also respects me."