Miley Cyrus Almost 'Lost Everything' During 'Bangerz' Era

By    |   Wednesday, 11 June 2025 01:02 PM EDT

Miley Cyrus has opened up about her regrets over the infamous "Bangerz" era, revealing in a candid new interview how the controversy surrounding her provocative transformation in 2013 took a personal toll on both her and her family.

"That was the time where I just got hit so hard, and I was so embarrassed," the Grammy winner said of the criticism that ensued during an interview with Monica Lewinsky on her "Reclaiming" podcast posted Tuesday, according to Billboard.

"There was even a time where my brother and sister didn’t want to go to school, because of how humiliated they were to be related to me," Miley Cyrus said. "I had a lot of guilt about how hard it would’ve been to be my sibling or my parent, and how embarrassing."

The controversy surrounding the release of her "Bangerz" album also strained her relationship with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus

"It was really hard for me to go home and see my dad and look him in the eyes and not feel super embarrassed," she said.

Miley Cyrus admitted that while therapy has helped her process the lingering shame from that chapter of her life, she was blunt about the cost of her provocative image, saying she “lost everything” because of it.

"If I kept dressing or acting a certain way, my relationships fell apart," she said. "No one wanted to date me, because they didn’t want to be with a woman [whose] sexual expression part was not for them, it was like shared with the world."

Miley Cyrus said that her image and behavior ultimately took their toll on her relationship with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

"I was engaged at the time," she said. "That didn’t work out, because I was sharing a part of myself that men wanted to be saved for them only."

Reflecting on the criticism from over a decade ago, Miley Cyrus shared that she now understands it.

"What I did wasn’t shocking, it was who I was that was shocking," she said, adding that her polished, child-friendly Hannah Montana character made her dramatic transformation tough for the public.

Miley Cyrus appeared Friday at the Tribeca Festival, where she attended the sold-out Tribeca Festival premiere of "Something Beautiful," a visual album created to accompany her latest record.

After the film screening, the evening concluded with a panel discussion featuring Cyrus alongside her producer Panos Cosmatos and co-directors Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter. However, frustrated hecklers thinking it was a concert called for a performance, prompting Miley Cyrus to sing her 2009 hit single "The Climb."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

