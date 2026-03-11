Mickey Rourke Evicted From Los Angeles Home for Unpaid Rent

Actor Mickey Rourke was evicted from a Los Angeles rental property after a court granted the landlord control of the home in a dispute over unpaid rent.

According to court records obtained by Page Six, the property on Drexel Avenue has been returned to its owner, Eric T. Goldie. The order was issued Monday by Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The ruling came through a default judgment, which typically occurs when a defendant does not respond to a complaint or appear in court. The case focused on recovering the property itself, with the complaint seeking "possession" of the residence rather than monetary damages.

The legal action followed a December filing that gave Rourke three days to vacate the house or pay $59,100 in back rent.

After leaving the property, the actor was reportedly staying at a hotel in West Hollywood. Rooms at the upscale location start at $550 per night.

Around the same time, a separate controversy emerged involving an online fundraiser created in Rourke's name. The campaign was launched by Liya-Joelle Jones, who described herself as an assistant to the actor's manager, Kimberly Hines.

Rourke later said he had nothing to do with the fundraiser and rejected the idea that he had asked for help. In a January Instagram video, he said he did not ask for "f**king charity" and insisted, "That's not me, OK?"

The actor also said he "wouldn't know what a GoFund[Me] foundation is in a million years" and claimed he has "too much pride" to ask for assistance.

"If I needed money, I wouldn't ask for no f**king charity," he said. "I'd rather stick a gun up my a** and pull the trigger ... My life is very simple, I wouldn't go to outside sources like that."

Rourke later urged people who donated to the campaign to reclaim their money.

Hines said the fundraiser began after people expressed interest in helping the actor, but said he may not have realized what was being arranged.

She told The Hollywood Reporter, "We said, 'Mickey, there's some people that want to help you out.' He's like, 'OK, great.' I don't think he understood, and now it's taken on this media frenzy, and he flipped out."

Despite the eviction and the dispute surrounding the fundraiser, Rourke continues to receive acting offers. Hines told TMZ in January that the actor has declined some roles while holding out for higher pay, saying he would not work for less than $200,000 per day.