'Little House on the Prairie' Actor Facing Eviction After Stroke

Actress Olivia Barash, best known for her work in "Little House on the Prairie" and "Repo Man," said she is facing possible eviction from her Los Angeles-area apartment within two weeks after suffering a stroke that led to financial struggles.

Barash, 60, told TMZ she has been largely bedridden since the medical emergency in October and has struggled to secure steady healthcare and income since then.

"I just need help during this terrible time," she said. "I didn't expect this."

She explained that an increase in rent, combined with disruptive construction at her apartment complex, has made her living situation increasingly unstable.

Without family nearby and with few friends remaining in the area, Barash said she has limited support as she tries to recover.

"I want to move to a safe place and be normal again. I just need some assistance right now," she said.

Barash added that she has been denied disability benefits despite applying for assistance.

The actor also noted that she is caring for her dog while managing her recovery, further complicating her financial and physical challenges.

She told the outlet she is uncertain where she will go if she is forced to leave her home.

Before her stroke, Barash had been directing a documentary project and said she hoped to return to creative work once her health and living situation stabilize.

Barash also connects with fans through her Cameo account, but said the income from that platform has not been enough to cover her basic expenses.

Barash began her acting career as a child and appeared in two 1981 episodes of "Little House on the Prairie" as Sylvia Webb. She went on to appear in the 1984 cult comedy "Repo Man" as Leila, and later took guest roles on television series including "Fame," "One Day at a Time," and "21 Jump Street."

In response to her situation, Barash's friend Nanea Reeves launched a GoFundMe campaign to help her avoid eviction and cover immediate living costs.

As of Tuesday morning, the fundraiser had collected more than $11,405 from 167 donors.

"Our dear friend Olivia Barash needs help. In 2 weeks, she and her dog will be evicted," the GoFundMe statement read. "Her SNAP benefits are not available. She recently had a stroke and has no family in her life, just her friends. Our goal is to help get first and last month's rent for her to be able to quickly find a reasonable place to live so she can focus on her physical rehabilitation to get back on her feet."

Reeves added, "I have known and loved Olivia for many years. She is spirited, creative, and very talented. She will need some additional money to make ends meet beyond the meager pension she receives. If you are able to help, it would be so appreciated."

Barash said she remains hopeful that with financial help and stable housing, she can focus on rehabilitation and return to a normal routine.