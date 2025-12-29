'Big Brother' Contestant Mickey Lee Dies After Cardiac Arrests

Mickey Lee, 35, a contestant on the most recent season of CBS' "Big Brother," died Thursday after being hospitalized for multiple cardiac arrests, her family said on Instagram.

"With profound sadness, the family of Mickey Lee announces her transition on Christmas in the early evening," the statement read. "Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on Big Brother, where her authenticity, strength and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow castmembers alike. She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on- and offscreen."

Further details about Lee's condition were shared through a GoFundMe campaign created to help offset medical expenses. The fundraiser said Lee had suffered "a series of cardiac arrests" earlier in the week and was admitted to the intensive care unit.

Her hospitalization was described as a "sudden health crisis" that placed significant emotional and financial strain on her family, citing mounting hospital bills and anticipated ongoing care costs. By Monday morning, the campaign had raised over $41,000.

Lee, originally from Jacksonville, Florida, later lived in Atlanta. She appeared on the 27th season of "Big Brother," which aired this summer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She was evicted during the eighth week of the season, finishing in 10th place.

After her death was announced, former "Big Brother" contestants posted tributes to Lee on social media.

"Big Brother" host Julie Chen Moonves also paid tribute to Lee, recalling a conversation they shared just two months earlier.

Lee appeared on Chen Moonves' "God 101" podcast, where she spoke openly about serious health challenges she had faced throughout her life.

"That's when she revealed to me that she was born with a hole in her heart, and as an adult she survived an ATV accident that should have killed her, but God kept her alive," Chen Moonves wrote in an Instagram post Friday alongside a photo of the two together. "Last night God brought her home. Rest In Peace dear Mickey. I will see you again on the other side in eternity. I pray the good Lord comforts and heals your family and loved ones as we grieve your passing."

In the Instagram post announcing Lee's death, her family said details regarding memorial services and arrangements will be shared at a later date. No additional information about the circumstances surrounding her hospitalization was provided.