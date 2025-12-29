Broadway Actor Imani Smith Stabbed to Death

A 26-year-old former Broadway child actor was killed in a stabbing at a home in Edison, New Jersey, and a man has been charged with murder, authorities said.

Imani Smith, who appeared as Young Nala in Disney's "The Lion King" on Broadway as a child, was found with stab wounds after police responded to a 911 call on the morning of Dec. 21, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office. She later died at a hospital.

Police were called shortly after 9:15 a.m. to a residence on Grove Avenue, authorities said.

Upon their arrival to a residence on Grove Avenue, they discovered Imani Smith, 26, of Edison with stab wounds, authorities said.

Smith was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities arrested Jordan D. Jackson-Small, 35, of Edison, in connection with Smith's death. Prosecutors said Smith and Jackson-Small knew each other and emphasized that the killing was "not a random act of violence."

Smith's father, Rawni Helper, told CNN that Jackson-Small is the father of Smith's 3-year-old son, a detail also confirmed by her parents to CBS News New York. Prosecutors have not publicly detailed a motive.

Jackson-Small has been charged with first-degree murder and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, among other offenses, according to authorities.

He is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center.

Smith's death prompted tributes from family members, colleagues, and members of the Broadway community. A GoFundMe campaign organized by her aunt, Kira Helper, described her as a gifted performer whose life was cut short.

"She had her whole life ahead of her," the post said. "She was a vivacious, loving and fiercely talented person."

Jessica Arnold, a child guardian for "The Lion King," reflected on Smith's role in the long-running production and her personal life.

"Nobody deserves to lose their life in that way, no matter who you are. Especially someone who is so young, has so much promise and has a beautiful little boy. She called, she calls him 'Bub.' Amazing parents. And she is unfortunately the second Young Nala we've lost, both under very different circumstances," Arnold said.

Smith performed in "The Lion King" on Broadway from 2011 to 2012, according to Playbill. The production is Broadway's third-longest running show and has featured dozens of child actors in the role of Young Nala over the years.

The GoFundMe campaign said Smith is survived by her son, her parents, two younger siblings, and extended family and friends.

"A true triple-threat performer, she most notably played the role of Young Nala on Broadway in Disney's Lion King — an experience that reflected the joy, creativity, and light she put into the world," the post said. The fundraiser had raised more than $75,000 as of Monday morning.

The investigation into Smith's death remains ongoing, prosecutors said.