Actor Michael Madsen Arrested on Domestic Battery Charge

"Reservoir Dogs" star Michael Madsen has been arrested on charges of domestic battery after "a disagreement" with his wife of 28 years, DeAnna Madsen.

The incident took place during the early hours of Sunday morning in Malibu, according to a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, which noted that authorities from the Malibu/Lost Hill Sheriff’s Station responded to a call about a "family disturbance" report.

"The informant stated that a female adult alleged her husband pushed her and locked her out of their residence," the police statement added.

After an initial investigation, "deputies determined Michael Madsen was involved in a domestic incident involving his wife." He was arrested shortly after.

"It was a disagreement between Michael and his wife, which we hope resolves positively for them both," a representative for Madsen said in a statement to Variety. The actor posted a $20,000 bond.

Madsen, a veteran actor with over 200 films to his credit, is often cast in tough-guy roles. He is widely known for his portrayal of Mr. Blonde in "Reservoir Dogs" and his role as Budd, the sword-wielding character in Quentin Tarantino’s "Kill Bill Vol. 1" and "Kill Bill Vol. 2."

Madsen has a long history of working with Tarantino, most recently appearing in the 2019 film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Further, he was featured in "QT8: The First Eight," a documentary by Tara Wood that delves into Tarantino’s work through interviews with his regular collaborators.

Madsen also appeared in films like "Thelma and Louise," "Donnie Brasco," "Sin City," "Mulholland Falls," "Wyatt Earp," and "Iguana."

This is not Madsen's first run-in with the law. In 2019, he was involved in a DUI incident where he crashed his Land Rover into a pole in Malibu, according to the New York Post. He pleaded no contest to the charges and was sentenced to four days in jail along with five years of probation.