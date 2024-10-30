Michael Keaton Remembers Teri Garr: 'Wonderful Woman'

Actor Michael Keaton is paying tribute to his "Mr. Mom" co-star Teri Garr, who died Tuesday of multiple sclerosis.

Hours after the news broke, Keaton took to Instagram to mourn the loss.

"This is a day i feared and knew was coming," he wrote. Garr revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2002.

"Forget about how great she was as an actress and comedienne. she was a wonderful woman. not just great to work with but great to be around," Keaton continued. "AND go back and watch her comedic work-Man, was she great!! RIP girl."

Keaton and Garr starred as a couple in the beloved 1983 comedy "Mr. Mom", in which Jack Butler, a Michigan father, faces challenges at home after losing his job while his wife, Caroline, returns to work.

Keaton recently recalled his time working with Garr in an interview with People while promoting "Beetlejuice."

"First of all, the first thing I'm going to talk about is the fabulous, and I mean fabulous legend, Teri Garr, how fantastic she is, and how sweet she is, and how much fun we had in this movie," he said. "Regardless of this movie, if you look at... Just go watch 'Young Frankenstein,' man. And she's still just so great."

Before starring in "Mr. Mom," Garr established herself in comedy with memorable roles in films such as "Young Frankenstein" (1974) and "Tootsie" (1982), which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She also appeared in multiple episodes of the 1990s sitcom "Friends" as Lisa Kudrow's mother.

"Teri Garr was a comedic acting genius who was and is a huge influence on me and I know I'm not alone in that," Kudrow, who portrayed Phoebe Buffay in the show, said in a statement to People. "I feel so lucky and grateful I got to work with Teri Garr."