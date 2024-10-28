Matthew Perry's Mom Says She Felt 'Premonition' Before Actor's Death

Matthew Perry's mother shared her son's final moments, saying she felt "a premonition or something" before he died at age 54 last year on Oct. 28.

During an appearance on Today, Suzanne Morrison reflected on her son's death a year after he was found in a hot tub. The "Friends" star's manner of death was ruled an accident caused by the "acute effects of ketamine."

"He went through a period, interestingly enough, just before he died when he was showing me one of his new houses," she said. "He came up to me and he said, ‘I love you so much, and I’m so happy to be with you now ... .’ It was almost as though it was a premonition or something. I didn’t think about it at the time, but I thought, How long has it been since we’ve had a conversation like that? It’s been years," she said.

Reflecting on her last days with him, Morrison said, "There was an inevitability to what was going to happen next to him, and he felt it very strongly."

"But he said, ‘I’m not frightened anymore,’" she continued. "And it worried me."

Earlier this month, Dr. Mark Chavez, a San Diego physician, pleaded guilty in Los Angeles to a conspiracy charge for distributing ketamine, a medicine for pain and depression. His guilty plea is part of a larger case, with five people, including Chavez, criminally charged in August in connection with Perry's death, according to USA Today.

In a statement released after the charges, Perry's family spoke out about finding some comfort in justice.

"We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew’s death, but it has helped to know law enforcement has taken his case very seriously," the family's statement read. "We look forward to justice taking its course, and we’re grateful for the exceptional work of the multiple agencies whose agents investigated Matthew’s death. We’re hoping unscrupulous suppliers of dangerous drugs will get the message."