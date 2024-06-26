Michael Jackson's Son Prince Remembers Late Star: Miss You Pops

Michael Jackson's son Prince is paying tribute to the King of Pop on the 15th anniversary of his death.

The singer left the world in mourning after he died June 25, 2009, at age 50. Prince, 27, remembered his father through a photo shared Tuesday to his Instagram story of Jackson performing during the 1993 Super Bowl XXVII halftime show, according to People.

"Miss you pops," Prince wrote. He was 12 when his father died.

"The world felt better with you in it."

Other family members also honored the music icon on social media, including Jackson's oldest brother Jackie, 73, who shared an image featuring him singing with his younger brother.

"Hard to believe it's been 15 years without you. We miss you everyday," he captioned his post.

Their brother Tito, 70, also posted a photo remembering Jackson on Instagram. Captioning the black and white image of the superstar, he added the hashtags "15 years without Michael Jackson," "Gone too soon," "Always in our hearts," "Miss you much," "MJ4ever" and "No words."

Tito's son TJ, 45, meanwhile wrote a sentimental post about Jackson on Instagram.

"I miss you so much Uncle Michael. Thank you for all you did for me. I will always feel like the luckiest nephew to have you as an eternal source of strength, guidance and love. I love you forever," he wrote.

Jackson died from cardiac arrest due to a lethal mix of medications. His doctor, Conrad Murray, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 2011.

Prince previously spoke about his father's legacy in a 2022 interview with People, saying he thinks of Jackson "every day."

"There are a lot of complexities in life that I feel parents teach their children [about], so without that, there's come confusion there," he said. "And also, it's a big legacy to uphold, you know? It would be great if I knew how he would like it to be upheld. So, in that way, I think about him every day."