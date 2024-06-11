Michael Strahan's Daughter Completes Chemo Treatment

TV anchor Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella Strahan completed her fourth and final round of chemotherapy after her shocking 2023 brain cancer diagnosis.

She announced the news over the weekend with an update on TikTok. In the video, she is seen dancing while wearing a gold crown.

"Did it," she captioned the video.

Isabella Strahan, 19, spoke about her battle with medulloblastoma in January during an interview alongside her father on "Good Morning America."

The diagnosis came in October after undergoing an MRI scan that was prompted when she began experiencing headaches. Doctors discovered she had developed a fast-growing, four-centimeter tumor in her brain.

On Oct. 27, the eve of her 19th birthday, Isabella Strahan underwent urgent surgery at Cedars-Sinai to have the mass removed. She had to learn how to walk again and underwent a month of rehabilitation and several rounds of radiation treatment.

"She's always been strong, and this is something that is so personal," Michael Strahan said of his daughter in the segment. "I'm extremely proud.

"In a lot of ways, I'm the luckiest man in the world because I've got an amazing daughter and I know she’s going through it, but I know we're never given more than we can handle, and that she's going to crush this. It is tough to see her go through it, but I know she's a tough young lady, and she's going to make it through it."

During her appearance, Isabella Strahan said she has a new perspective in life.

"I am grateful just to walk or see friends or do something, 'cause when you can't do something, it like really impacts you," she said.

In April, she revealed that she only needed to complete four rounds of chemotherapy, not six.

"These are happy tears," she said in a video update. "I'll be done in May, and I can kind of try and have a summer to feel better. I'm so happy."