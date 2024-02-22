Michael Strahan: Daughter's Cancer Battle 'Rough'

Michael Strahan shared a health update on his 19-year-old daughter Isabella Strahan as she battles brain cancer.

Speaking with his "Good Morning America" co-hosts Wednesday, Strahan said the past few days had been "a little rough."

"The last three days have been a little rough because she [Isabella] had a fever that kind of comes and goes," he said, according to the New York Post. "I had to take her to the hospital and thought she'd come home a few hours later ... It's been three days, but hopefully she'll be home today."

Earlier this year, the father and daughter revealed during an appearance on "Good Morning America" Isabella Strahan's diagnosis, which came in October, after undergoing an MRI scan that was prompted when she began experiencing headaches. Doctors discovered she had developed a fast-growing, four-centimeter tumor in the back of her brain.

On Oct. 27, the eve of her 19th birthday, Isabella Strahan underwent urgent surgery at Cedars-Sinai to have the mass removed. She had to learn how to walk again and underwent a month of rehabilitation and several rounds of radiation treatment.

Michael Strahan, a former NFL star, said Wednesday that Isabella Strahan, currently undergoing chemotherapy at Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina, has encountered "expected" side effects, acknowledging the challenging nature of the process.

"It is tough to see her go through it, but I know she's a tough young lady and she's going to make it through it," he said.

Michael Strahan further expressed gratitude for the support their family has received from their inner circle and online fans.

"I think, for her, so many people have reached out and said, 'I'm glad you're doing this,' 'Thank you for doing this,' 'This has really helped us,'" he said.

"All that support that she is getting from people she doesn't know, on top of people that she does know, has kept her in a very positive space. So thank you to everybody."