Meghan McCain Rips Internet Cancel Culture on 'The View'

Meghan McCain, co-host on "The View," ripped into cancel culture Friday, citing a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on a cheerleader's First Amendment rights.

Brandi Levy, a Pennsylvania high school student who posted a vulgar video on Snapchat that criticized the school while off school grounds, was suspended from her junior varsity cheerleading squad for one year after the video went viral. But the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the school district violated her First Amendment rights.

In its 8-1 opinion, the U.S. Supreme Court said that "while public schools may have a special interest in regulating some off-campus student speech, the special interests offered by the school are not sufficient to overcome B. L.'s interest in free expression in this case."

The women on "The View," however, held various opinions, with co-host Ana Navarro arguing that Levy probably violated the school's code of conduct and was thus subject to punishment. But McCain argued that online culture forces everyone to act perfectly. Joy Behar agreed with McCain and said she would've done the same thing as the teen.

''Meghan," Behar asked, according to Decider, "what do you think? I mean, I would’ve been kicked out of every school if there was social media at that time because I’m such a venter. I would be venting all over the place. How about you?''

''Me too," McCain replied. "Social media started — Facebook came out when I was in college. I’ve gotten in a lot of trouble on social media throughout my 20s, up until yesterday, basically. It can be very dangerous.''

McCain later stated that she agreed with co-host Sara Haines that teens need to be responsible with their social media use to get jobs and prepare for life as an adult.

''I agree with what Sara said," McCain replied. "We can’t coddle kids and make it seem like there won’t be ramifications for what they do and say publicly. That being said, have you guys ever read Yelp? Yelp is just a vessel for people to rage about every company and every industry.

''All of the internet is just people raging at each other,'' McCain added. ''To pick out this one dumb teenager — who I’m sure is very embarrassed at this point and won’t do it again — I’m just sick of holding teenagers at the standard that we hold commentators and people who have public lives.''