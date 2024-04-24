Megan Thee Stallion Denies Harassment Allegations

Grammy award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion denied accusations in a lawsuit by a former cameraman that she engaged in harassment and fostered a hostile working atmosphere.

In a complaint lodged in the Los Angeles Superior Court, Emilio Garcia alleges being trapped inside a moving vehicle with the rapper while she was intimate with another woman, the Independent reported.

In a statement to Page Six, Megan Thee Stallion's lawyer, Alex Spiro, said, "This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her. We will deal with this in court."

In his lawsuit, Garcia claims that, after the alleged incident, he was warned, "Don't ever discuss what you saw."

He also said Megan Thee Stallion, 29, treated him differently and created a "hostile, abusive work environment," which made his "working conditions intolerable."

Garcia initially worked as Megan Thee Stallion's personal cameraman starting in 2018, and he maintained a full-time position with the rapper from 2019 until June 2023.

In his legal filing, Garcia recounts accompanying the star to the Spanish island of Ibiza in June 2022. He alleges that during a ride in an SUV with Megan and three other women after a night out, the rapper engaged in sexual activity with one of the women while they were driving.

"I felt uncomfortable. I was kind of frozen, and I was shocked. At kind of just the overall audacity to do this right, right beside me," Garcia told NBC News.

Garcia further alleges that Megan Thee Stallion fat-shamed him by calling him a "fat [expletive]" and telling him to "spit your food out" as "you don't need to be eating," during that same trip.

Garcia said he saw a decline in job opportunities after the incident. The night before a June 2023 assignment, he claims to have received notification from Megan Thee Stallion's management company, Roc Nation, stating "his services would no longer be required."

The lawsuit further states Garcia endured "a barrage of relentless sexual and fat-shaming comments," resulting in "profound emotional distress" for the photographer.

Additionally, it states that Megan Thee Stallion's failure to provide medical insurance left Garcia unable to seek care as he "grapples with mounting anxiety, depression, and physical distress stemming from the toxic work environment."

"Megan just needs to pay our client what he's due, own up to her behavior and quit this sort of sexual harassment and fat shaming conduct," Garcia's attorney Ron Zambrano said. "Emilio should never have been put in a position of having to be in the vehicle with her while she had sex with another woman. 'Inappropriate' is putting it lightly. Exposing this behavior to employees is definitely illegal."