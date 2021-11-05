Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Graduating From College

Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating her college graduation.

The Grammy-winning rapper shared the news with her fans Thursday in an Instagram post in which she revealed that she would be graduating with her bachelor's from Texas Southern University on Dec. 11.

"Showed my a*s and still went to class," she wrote in a post. "IMA ALWAYS STAND OUT WITH NO HANDOUTS. doing everything they said I can’t/couldn’t ! Megan Thee Mf Stallion aka the mf Htown Hottie is graduating dec 11th from TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY now go and talk abt that!"

Megan Thee Stallion, who CNN reported is graduating with a bachelor's degree in health administration, has been vocal about her college experience and urged fans to work hard to achieve their own dreams. In a previous tweet she wrote of the ups-and-downs of the whole experience.

"My college experience has been a roller coaster! I started at PV went to some community colleges in between and I'm ending at TSU. Don't get discouraged! You can chase your dreams and your education at the same time," she wrote.

In June 2020, she told People magazine she was determined to finish her degree to honor both her mother, who died in March 2019 after battling brain cancer, and her grandmother, who died shortly after her mother.

"I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed," the rapper said. "I want my big mama to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed. My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school. I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today."