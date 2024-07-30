Megan Thee Stallion to Perform at Kamala Harris Rally

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion joined a growing list of celebrities backing Vice President Kamala Harris as she prepared to perform at the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee's rally in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Kevin Munoz from Harris' team previously announced on social media that Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, will perform at Harris' inaugural event in Georgia after the start of her presidential campaign, according to Newsweek.

After President Joe Biden's announcement that he dropping out of the 2024 race, many celebrities have rallied behind Harris, who has received endorsements from Demi Lovato, John Legend, George Clooney, and Mark Hamill. Harris also has gained support from pop stars, including British artist Charli XCX, whose latest album, "Brat," is now being used as a promotional tool for Harris' campaign.

Further, Beyoncé gave permission for her Grammy-winning song "Freedom" to be used at Harris' first rally in Wisconsin last week. The song, featuring Kendrick Lamar, calls for Black women's empowerment.

"Freedom! Freedom!/ Where are you?/'Cause I need freedom, too!/I break chains all by myself/Won't let my freedom rot in hell/Hey! I'ma keep running/'Cause a winner don't quit on themselves," Beyoncé chants in the chorus.

Former President Donald Trump also drew strong support from various public figures during the Republican National Convention this month. Model and rapper Amber Rose spoke in his favor on the first day while singer Kid Rock performed his popular song "American Bad [expletive]" before Trump delivered his keynote speech.