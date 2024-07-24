Beyoncé Gives VP Harris Permission to Use 'Freedom'

Beyoncé gave Vice President Kamala Harris permission to use her song "Freedom" in her campaign as Harris leads the race for the 2024 Democrat presidential nomination, according to reports.

CNN, citing sources, reported that representatives of the 32-time Grammy winner gave Harris last-minute permission to use the song during her appearance at the Delaware campaign office, which was formerly part of President Joe Biden's reelection campaign.

"Freedom,” featuring Kendrick Lamar, calls for Black women's empowerment.

"Freedom! Freedom!/ Where are you?/'Cause I need freedom, too!/I break chains all by myself/Won't let my freedom rot in hell/Hey! I'ma keep running/'Cause a winner don't quit on themselves," Beyoncé chants in the chorus.

Beyoncé has not made any official endorsement since Biden stepped down Sunday, but in 2020 she endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket, posting a video on Instagram of her wearing a mask with their names.

"Come thru, Texas! #VOTE," she captioned the post.

Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, endorsed Harris on Sunday, shortly after Biden announced his withdrawal from the race.

"New, Youthful, Sharp , , energy !!!!" Knowles posted on her Instagram with a photo of herself standing next to Harris. "Putting personal Ego , power and fame aside. That is the definition of a great leader, . Thank you, President Biden for your service and your leadership . Go Vice President Kamala Harris for President. Let's Go"

Beyoncé has consistently backed Democrat candidates throughout her career. She sang the national anthem at former President Barack Obama's inauguration in 2013. In 2016, she and Jay-Z led a preelection concert for Hillary Clinton in Cleveland, with dancers donning blue pantsuits to celebrate Clinton's bid for the presidency.

"I want my daughter to grow up seeing a woman lead our country and knowing that her possibilities are limitless," Beyoncé said at the time. "And that's why I am with her."