Selena Gomez Called Out for Breaking Actors' Strike Rules

Selena Gomez has removed an Instagram post following accusations of breaking actors' strike regulations.

Around the release of the most recent episode of "Only Murders in the Building" on Tuesday, the 31-year-old actor, who stars in the Hulu show alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, posted a seemingly backstage video.

"Missing and wanting," Gomez wrote in the caption of the post, which also included a tag for the show’s official account, according to the Independent.

At issue is that it goes against rules set forth by the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), which prevent members from endorsing their own work.

While Gomez's caption didn't explicitly urge her massive following of 428 million to tune into the show, it sparked a discussion among fans about whether it violated strike regulations, with some accusing her of scabbing, while others called the post "tone deaf."

The video amassed more than 1.1 million likes before being promptly removed from her profile.

Since June 14, thousands of actors have been on strike alongside the Writers Guild of America (WGA), their fellow screenwriters' union, to demand better wages and other improvements.

Under the strike guidelines set by SAG-AFTRA, members are prohibited from promoting their work through social media posts or interviews for the duration of the ongoing strike.

However, some movies and TV shows considered "truly independent" have been allowed to keep filming, even with the strike. A few of these projects feature actors like Anne Hathaway, Dakota Fanning, Jason Bateman, and Matthew McConaughey.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Jimmy Kimmel weighed in on the strike action, saying that he had been considering retiring before it commenced.

"I was very intent on retiring right around the time where the strike started," he said on the debut episode of his new Spotify podcast "Strike Force Five," which he hosts with Seth Meyers, John Oliver, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert. "Now I realize, 'Oh yeah, it's kind of nice to work.' "

Kimmell explained that "the reason we're doing this is because we're financially supporting members of our staff. Everyone that works on a TV show is out of work right now, and so all the money that we make on this show goes to them."