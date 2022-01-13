×
Tags: Hollywood | megan fox | machine gun kelly | engaged

Megan Fox Engaged: 'I Said Yes … and Then We Drank Each Other's Blood'

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York City. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

Thursday, 13 January 2022 12:38 PM

Megan Fox is engaged to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly — and to seal the deal, they "drank each other's blood," the actress revealed.

Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, have been dating for over a year. Their relationship ignited as Fox navigated a split from her former husband, Brian Austin Green. 

Kelly proposed to Fox under a banyan tree. The tree is of significance as, on Kelly's latest album, "Tickets to My Downfall," he has an interlude song titled "Banyan Tree," and based on those lyrics, it was where they first met and where they returned months later to celebrate their relationship. 

The couple revealed the news on their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday. 

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree," Fox wrote in her post. "We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

Fox added that, after a year and a half, they had "walked through hell together" but also "laughed more than I ever imagined possible. Kelly asked her to marry him, and "just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes … and then we drank each other's blood," she added.  

In his own Instagram post, Kelly explained why he had chosen the specific ring that Fox was not wearing on her ring finger. 

"Yes, in this life and every life, beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me," he began. "I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

Fox and Green split early in 2020. They officially filed to separate from each other in November 2020 citing irreconcilable differences and requested joint legal and physical custody of their children. The divorce was finalized in October 2021.

TheWire
Thursday, 13 January 2022 12:38 PM
