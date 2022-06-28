'Jeopardy!' to Announce New Host 'Very Soon'

'Jeopardy!' will announce its new host "very soon," and fans can expect more than one presenter to stand at the lectern.

The announcement was made by the show's executive producer, Michael Davies, who told Variety at the recent Daytime Emmys that "we hope to have a hosting announcement very, very soon."

"But with all of our plans for 'Jeopardy!'—which is more 'Jeopardy!', not less, more versions — we're going to need multiple hosts to represent the entire audience, to represent the entire country, in order to take this franchise forward," he said.

There has been widespread speculation about who will take over hosting responsibilities. A revolving door of celebrity guests hosted for most of Season 37 of the syndicated quiz show after the death of the beloved Alex Trebek in 2020.

In August 2021, it was announced that then-executive producer Mike Richards would take over as the new host. However, nine days later, he stepped down after the emergence of offensive comments he made several years ago on a now-defunct podcast. At issue were disparaging remarks he had made about women, as well as Jews, while hosting a podcast called, "The Randumb Show," and co-executive producing "The Price is Right."

Shortly after stepping down from hosting, Richards was also out of his producer role.

"The scandal was, as we call it at Jeopardy!,' 'the awkward months,' " Davies told Variety. "But it showed the power of our audience and how passionately our fans care about the program, which is just so important."

Mayim Bialik, who was initially drafted in as the host of 'Jeopardy!' specials and tournaments, along with "Jeopardy!" all-time champion Ken Jennings, have since been sharing hosting duties for Season 38. Davies has applauded them for sliding so easily into their roles.

"The stars of our show and Mayim and Ken have done incredible job hosting," he said.