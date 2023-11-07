Matthew Perry Made 'Friends' Writers Change Controversial Storyline

Matthew Perry had "Friends" writers change the script of an episode at the last minute in a move that ultimately saved his iconic onscreen romance with Courteney Cox.

It was initially intended that Chandler (Perry) cheat on Monica (Cox) as retaliation for Monica meeting with her ex, Richard (Tom Selleck) in the Season 5 episode, "The One in Vegas: Part 1." But Perry had the scene removed, according to series guest actor Lisa Cash, who appeared as the flight attendant and was meant to also be Chandler's mistress.

"I came in as a guest star and I was super excited," Cash told TMZ. "The scene was Chandler and Monica were arguing in Vegas about having lunch with Richard. Initially in our script, Chandler goes up to the hotel room, orders room service, and I bring it up [to him] as a hotel worker. We end up talking and laughing and connecting and Chandler ends up cheating on Monica with my character.”

She continued, "We had rehearsed it and everything. The day before we were shooting in front of a live audience, I was told that Perry went to the writers and said the audience would never forgive [Chandler] for cheating on Monica. He was probably right! That would’ve changed possibly the course of the show and his character."

Speaking of working with the late Perry, Cash added: "I felt so comfortable. He was so likable and welcoming and just made me feel at ease. I had so much fun. It was so much fun doing the scene with him and it was easy."

Perry died at age 54 on Oct. 28 in what a representative and a law enforcement source said was an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home.

Perry’s "Friends" co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer later released a joint statement in which they recalled how the sitcom gang was a "family" in real life.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," the statement to People read. "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."