Matthew Perry's Ex-Fiancée Recalls Love, Pain

Molly Hurwitz, Matthew Perry's ex-fiancée, is speaking candidly about their relationship, and how the actor's battle with addiction affected her life.

Writing in an Instagram post, Hurwitz said the "Friends" star, who died Saturday at age 54, would "love that the world is talking about how talented he was."

"And he really was very talented," she added, according to E! News.

Hurwitz recalled sitting with Perry and watching reruns of the sitcom together in preparation for HBO Max's reunion special in 2021.

"As the Friends reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together. 'I was so good!! See what I did there???'" she remembered Perry saying. "We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical."

Their relationship, however, was strained by Perry's struggle with addiction, which she was open about in the past.

"I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too," Hurwitz said. "While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I'd never known."

She added: "No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship."

Concluding her tribute, Hurwitz added: "Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace. Sincerely, Moll-o-Rama(…fication)."

Hurwitz and Perry began dating in 2018 and Perry proposed in 2020. They called their engagement off in June 2021, with Perry saying in a statement to People that "sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best."

Perry's representative and a law enforcement source said he died in an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home.

The official cause of death has been marked as "deferred," awaiting the outcome of a toxicology test, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.