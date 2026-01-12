Matt Rogers Apologizes After Urging Listeners Not to Donate to Jasmine Crockett

Comedian and podcast host Matt Rogers apologized over the weekend after facing criticism for remarks discouraging voters from donating to the U.S. Senate campaign of Texas Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

Rogers addressed the backlash Saturday in a statement posted on Instagram, saying he regretted how he framed his comments and acknowledged the response they generated online.

"Hey everybody. I hear the response and I am taking every bit of it to heart, I promise," Rogers wrote. "Transparency and candor matter to me, especially on the podcast. I'm a very progressive person who cares deeply about winning these elections, but my phrasing was not right. I will be more thoughtful! I really do promise."

He added that his remarks were not intended as a personal criticism of Crockett.

"I have great respect and admiration for Rep. Crockett, and I regret that my words suggested otherwise. I just want us to win, and I will be better at finding ways to help," Rogers wrote.

The comments that prompted the apology were made on a recent episode of the "Las Culturistas" podcast, which Rogers co-hosts with actor and former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Bowen Yang.

During the episode, the hosts discussed their political views and the future direction of the Democratic Party, including speculation about the 2028 presidential election.

In that conversation, Rogers said he did not believe California Gov. Gavin Newsom would become the party's next presidential nominee and criticized what he described as self-focused political ambition.

"Any time a politician is making it too obviously about themselves, I'm already done. And don't waste your money sending to Jasmine Crockett. Do not do it. Don't do it, you're going to waste your money," Rogers said.

Yang replied, "I must agree," before Rogers expanded on his reasoning.

Rogers warned that Democrats risk repeating past mistakes by backing candidates who fail to broaden their appeal.

He said the party could "flop by putting up whatever everyone said they hated in the beginning," which he described as nominating "an establishment California Democrat."

"It doesn't work," Rogers said.

Rogers later defended his comments by saying Crockett was unlikely to win a Senate race in Texas.

"Let me just qualify the Jasmine Crockett thing. She's not going to win a Senate seat in Texas, you guys. If Beto O'Rourke couldn't do it, Jasmine Crockett is not going to do it," Rogers said.

"It's nothing against her, it's just that she is a politician, in that she is very well-defined already, and it's my opinion that we're going to need someone who is less defined at this moment that rises up," he added.

The remarks circulated widely on social media, drawing criticism from listeners and Democrat activists who viewed the comments as dismissive of Crockett and counterproductive to party organizing efforts.

Yang also addressed the controversy Saturday by reposting Rogers' apology on his own Instagram page.

In a brief message, he acknowledged his role in the discussion and said, "Should not have cursorily weighed in on this. Understanding the platform and will use it more responsibly."

Crockett, a first-term congresswoman known for her high-profile media appearances and outspoken criticism of Republican leaders, has not publicly responded to the comments.