Drummer Matt Cameron Leaves Pearl Jam After 27 Years

Pearl Jam's longtime drummer, Matt Cameron, is exiting the band after 27 years.

The musician made the announcement Monday on social media.

"After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam," Cameron wrote on Instagram. "Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter. I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It's been an incredible journey. More to follow. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart."

Cameron began his career as the drummer for the iconic grunge group Soundgarden, performing with them from 1986 until their 1997 split, and rejoining during their 2010-2017 reunion, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He became a member of Pearl Jam in 1998 and has played drums on all their albums, starting with "Binaural" in 2000.

"When I joined Pearl Jam, it was 1998, and they were fully established, legends unto themselves, so I really tried to fit what they needed at that time," he said in a 2022 interview with Rick Beato. "Just going straight out on tour, learning a set, just kind of being prepared for the gig. And then eventually the creative side kicked in for me, just bringing in music and things like that, which they were always wide open to."

Recognized for his impact on the music scene, Cameron has been inducted twice into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Pearl Jam praised him as "one of our first musical heroes," highlighting his work with Soundgarden and Skin Yard.

"From being one of our first musical heroes in the bands Skinyard and the mighty Soundgarden, to playing on our first demos in 1990, Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer," Pearl Jam wrote in a statement.

"He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings. It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music."