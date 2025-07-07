Lauryn Hill Performed to Near-Empty Superdome Hours After Scheduled Performance

Lauryn Hill performed to a near-empty stadium after taking to the stage in the early hours of Saturday.

The eight-time Grammy winner performed at the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, finishing off her set at 3:37 a.m., according to People, which noted that her performance was supposed to take place on Friday, July 4.

Reports noted that Hill performed to a crowd of several hundred people in a venue that accommodates 83,000 people. The event was reportedly behind schedule from the start, with artists finishing acts almost an hour after the next performers were set to take the stage.

Undeterred, Hill, 50, joked with the audience, took a fan request, and even shared the stage with her sons, Zion Marley, 27, and Joshua "YG" Marley, 23.

The singer, who has previously faced backlash over showing up late for gigs, faced a new round of outrage from angered fans. Essence Festival quickly jumped in to defend Hill while taking responsibility for the delay.

"Family is family and around here we protect our own no matter what the PEOPLE have to say. Let’s be very clear — WE don’t play about Ms. Lauryn Hill. Not for clicks. Not for headlines," the statement read.

"She arrived on schedule, stepped on that stage, and delivered the kind of performance only a legend can. The delay? Not hers. We will take that. The moment? One for the books. The legacy? Still unmatched. Put some respect on her name. Keep the takes, but keep her out of them."

Founded in 1995, Essence’s Festival of Culture calls itself the "home of Black joy, artistry, and resilience," uniting major voices in Hip-Hop, R&B, soul, funk, and gospel for its signature Evening Concert Series, according to its website.

This year’s three-day event, held from July 4 to 6, featured performances not just from Hill, Jill Scott, and Erykah Badu, but also from Maxwell, Babyface, Glorilla, the Isley Brothers, Boyz II Men, Master P, and Nas.