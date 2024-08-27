WATCH TV LIVE

Mariah Carey in Mourning After Mother, Sister Die on Same Day

Tuesday, 27 August 2024 10:31 AM EDT

Mariah Carey is mourning the loss of her mother and sister who, according to the singer, died on the same day.

She announced the tragic news in a statement to CNN Monday.

"My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," Carey, 55, said.

"I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

No further details were provided and it is unknown what led to their deaths. According to reports, Mariah Carey's mother, Patricia Carey, was 87 and her sister, Alison Carey, was 63.

Patricia Carey, a Juilliard-trained opera singer and vocal coach, was married to Mariah Carey's father, Alfred Roy. They separated when Mariah Carey was three, and Alfred Roy died in 2002.

Mariah Carey opened up about her "complicated" relationship with her mother in her 2020 memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey."

"Our relationship is a prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration and disappointment," she wrote according to The Guardian. "A complicated love tethers my heart to my mother's."

She also wrote about her sister, saying it was "emotionally and physically safer for me not to have any contact" with her.

In 2021, Alison Carey sued her sister for emotional distress over certain contents in her memoir. Alison Carey alleged that the book was intended to "humiliate and embarrass" her, as stated in the complaint obtained by CNN. Mariah Carey did not file a legal response to the lawsuit, according to court records.

That same year, reports emerged that Mariah Carey had moved her mother to an assisted living center that was "a million miles from anyone," a source told The Sun at the time. Family members wanting to visit would have to make a 17-hour drive to see her, and her friends were reportedly concerned about her well-being.

"We all find it very strange that, with all the money Mariah has, why she wouldn't move a nurse into the house?" the source added.

Tuesday, 27 August 2024 10:31 AM
