Tags: mariah carey | bryan tanaka | relationship | ending

Mariah Carey, Bryan Tanaka End 7-Year Relationship

Tuesday, 26 December 2023 07:55 PM EST

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have split after seven years together, the dancer confirmed Tuesday.

In a statement shared with The Associated Press and published to Tanaka's Instagram account, Carey's backup dancer-turned-creative director and partner detailed their breakup.

"With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together," he wrote. "Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared. The memories we've created, and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever."

"I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance, and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters."

Tanaka and Carey first met when Tanaka joined her 2006 The Adventures of Mimi tour as a backup dancer.

The "All I Want for Christmas is You" singer first confirmed their relationship to the AP in 2017.

"I'm just going to be like 'I really don't talk about my personal life.' Because that's what I used to do and it really worked for a minute, back, a while ago," she said at the time, smiling. "I just don't feel comfortable talking about my personal life. ... Me and my boyfriend don't want to do that."

Rumors of their split began popping up online last month, when fans noticed Tanaka did not join Carey on her Merry Christmas One and All! tour.

Carey has not released a public statement about the breakup as of Tuesday night.

A representative for Carey did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the AP.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Tuesday, 26 December 2023 07:55 PM
