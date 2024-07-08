'Barbie' Star Margot Robbie, Husband Expecting 1st Baby

"Barbie" star Margot Robbie is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley, according to People.

The couple, both 34, met in 2013 on the set of "Suite Française." Three years later reports emerged that they had secretly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Australia. And while they have kept their marriage under wraps, Robbie confirmed the reports by wearing a diamond wedding ring on the rep carpet.

Ackerley works as Robbie's production partner in their company LuckyChap Entertainment, which is responsible for hit films including "Tonya," "Birds of Prey" and "Barbie." In a 2018 interview with Porter, Robbie said she was "a great advocate of doing business with your partner."

"Being married is actually the most fun ever, life got way more fun somehow," she said. "I have a responsibility being someone's wife. I want to be better."

The couple also spoke about working together in a 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"It's been amazing," Ackerley said of LuckyChap's success. "Every day we wake up and pinch ourselves, so it's been incredible."

Robbie added: "There's so much to celebrate with 'Barbie.' I feel like we just kept hitting new milestones that we weren't expecting to hit. Every time we did, everyone was mind-blown all over again."

An established actor, Robbie became a household name after starring in the 2023 blockbuster hit "Barbie." She had debts incurred from the early days of her career, which her mother helped pay off. After achieving fame, she repaid every cent.

"Everything I owed my mom, I had it written down. She'd take money out of the, like, house mortgage [to] lend me money. So I always knew, I was like, 'I gotta pay that back,'" Robbie previously told CBS Sunday Morning. "And then one day, when I made enough money, I just paid that whole mortgage off completely.

"I was like, 'Mom, don't even worry about that mortgage anymore. It doesn't even exist anymore.' Honestly, anyone in my position, you'd do that for your mom. Of course, you would."

Robbie added that she felt grateful and lucky.

"I know I'm hardworking and blah, blah, blah, but I'm also the luckiest, luckiest, luckiest person in the world," she said. "Every time that I did something I was like, 'Now it's the top. It will never get better than this.' And then somehow it's just kept getting better and better."