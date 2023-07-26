As Success Came, Margot Robbie Paid Off Mom's Mortgage

Margot Robbie is sharing how she spent her money after finding success.

The "Barbie" star and producer said on CBS Sunday Morning that she repaid her mother Sarie Kessler after achieving fame.

"Everything I owed my mom, I had it written down. She'd take money out of the, like, house mortgage [to] lend me money. So I always knew, I was like, 'I gotta pay that back,'" said Robbie, 33. "And then one day, when I made enough money, I just paid that whole mortgage off completely.

"I was like, 'Mom, don't even worry about that mortgage anymore. It doesn't even exist anymore.' Honestly, anyone in my position, you'd do that for your mom. Of course, you would."

Robbie added that she felt so grateful and lucky to be where she is in her career.

"I know I'm hardworking and blah, blah, blah, but I'm also the luckiest, luckiest, luckiest person in the world," she said. "Every time that I did something I was like, 'Now it's the top. It will never get better than this.' And then somehow it's just kept getting better and better."

In 2019 Kessler joined Robbie for an interview with Vogue Australia and spoke about finding out that her daughter wanted to be an actor.

"I really admired the way you set about deciding how your future was going to unfold. I remember the first time you told me you were going to be an actor in grade 12," Kessler told her daughter. "Do you remember doing that movie? You loved it so much and you came home and said: 'Mum, you're not going to like this, but I've decided I'm going to be an actor.'

"And Margot, my jaw hit the floor because you were at a really good school. You come from a family with a medical background and a family with a business background, and you told me you were going to be an actor. I was stunned."

Kessler added: "Being in a big family, too — with two brothers and a sister and yourself — we had to figure things out and work through the difficulties of having tight budgets.

"I was very concerned you were intending to take a pathway that, to me, didn't have a really extensive future. And now you could say: 'Mum, you needed more faith in what I can achieve.' I'm just absolutely so happy for you that you're in a situation where you love what you do and you have the independence to do what you do because you guys started up your own company [LuckyChap Entertainment]."