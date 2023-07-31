Madonna Feels 'Lucky' After Health Scare

Madonna is reflecting on her healing a month after being hospitalized with a bacterial infection.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the 64-year-old Queen of Pop shared how instrumental her loved ones were in her recovery.

"Love from family and friends is the best Medicine," Madonna captioned a series of photos with two of her six children.

Madonna shares one daughter, Lourdes Leon, with Carlos Leon, and a son, Rocco Ritchie, with director Guy Ritchie. She is also mom to four adopted children — David Banda, Chifundo "Mercy" James, and twins Stella and Estere, according to CNN.

"As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving," Madonna continued. "But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."

Madonna also expressed her gratitude to her friend and longtime manager, Guy Oseary, for gifting her a Polaroid of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson's face painted on it, which she said was taken by Andy Warhol.

"I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone," Madonna wrote.

Oseary revealed last month that Madonna had developed a serious bacterial infection, resulting in an extended stay in the ICU for several days.

"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour," he wrote in reference to Madonna's highly anticipated Celebration tour, which was set to kick off in June. "We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows," he added.

Madonna provided a health update earlier this month saying she was "on the road to recovery."

"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!" she added. "The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M."