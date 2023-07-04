Madonna Kept on Rehearsing Despite Being 'Rundown'

Madonna continued with tour rehearsals despite feeling "rundown" and ignoring signs of illness.

The Queen of Pop, 64, is at home recovering after she was admitted to the intensive care unit with a "serious bacterial infection" last month. As a result, she has had to "pause" all commitments," including her highly anticipated Celebration tour, which was set to kick off later this month.

People magazine has now reported Madonna had been pushing herself hard and neglected her health in recent weeks.

"She ignored some symptoms of illness for quite a while because she thought they would go away," one music insider told People.

"But she didn't want to take time away from rehearsals," the source added. "She was rundown and not feeling 100% for a while in anticipation of her tour."

Another insider claimed Madonna had been very busy and was "not taking care of herself."

Last month Page Six reported Madonna had been found unresponsive and rushed to a hospital in New York City. She was admitted to the ICU where she was intubated.

Providing an update on Instagram, Madonna's longtime manager Guy Oseary revealed that she had developed a serious bacterial infection, resulting in an extended stay in the ICU for several days.

"Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," he wrote in a statement.

"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour," he continued. "We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

An insider later revealed to Page Six that Madonna had been "strenuously rehearsing" in preparation for her now-postponed tour in the days leading up to her hospitalization.

"She had been putting in 12-hour days," the insider shared.